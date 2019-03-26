Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Plume raises USD 85 million in new financing

Wednesday 26 February 2020 | 13:32 CET | News

The home networking specialist Plume announced it has closed a new financing round of USD 85 million. This includes USD 60 million in Series D preferred equity and USD 25 million in debt financing, bringing Plume's total equity funding to USD 123 million. 

The new investor syndicate, including Charter Communications, Qualcomm, Belkin and Service Electric Cablevision, took 75 percent of the Series D round. Existing investors, including Liberty Global and Shaw Communications also participated in the round. The debt facility was provided by Silicon Valley Bank and WestRiver Group. Andrew Ip, senior VP for technology at Charter, will join Plume's board following the investment. 

Plume's system for optimising home Wi-Fi networks has been adopted by over 30 leading communications service providers. Billed as a smart home system, Plume's cloud-based OpenSync software communicates with the Wi-Fi point to help manage and upgrade home connectivity and entertainment services without the need for repeated firmware updates. In addition to ISPs, the open-source system has been widely adopted by major hardware manufacturers and is now available on over 15 million access points and devices, Plume said. The company just announced that it's contributing OpenSync to the TIP Access Point Wi-Fi Software Stack.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Belkin / Cablevision / Charter Communications / Liberty Global / Plume / Qualcomm / Shaw Communications
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

IoT

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telecom Infra Project adopts OpenSync standard
Published 25 Feb 2020 11:16 CET | World
The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) has announced the adoption of OpenSync, the open source software initiative created by Plume and ...

Liberty Global rolls out Plume Wi-Fi kit across Europe
Published 11 Feb 2020 10:51 CET | Europe
Liberty Global is expanding its with smart home specialist Plume to roll out intelligent Wi-Fi features to all customers across ...

Docomo Pacific introduces Whole Home WiFi powered by Plume in Guam, Northern Mariana Islands
Published 06 Feb 2020 09:52 CET | Northern Mariana Islands
Docomo Pacific brought Whole Home WiFi Powered by Plume to internet subscribers in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern ...

C Spire debuts Smart WiFi powered by Plume for residential broadband service
Published 31 Jan 2020 10:37 CET | United States
US regional operator C Spire is partnering with Plume to introduce a Smart WiFi platform that's designed to solve Wi-Fi coverage ...

WightFibre launches Plume Smart Home Services

Published 18 Nov 2019 10:50 CET | United Kingdom
Isle of Wight-based fibre broadband provider WightFibre has launched a new residential offering called WightFibre Whole Home ...

Voo launches mesh Wi-Fi service with Plume
Published 13 Nov 2019 16:28 CET | Belgium
Belgian cable operator Voo has agreed a partnership with Plume to offer customers an improved Wi-Fi experience. The VOO WiFi + ...

Charter adops OpenSync for Spectrum's Advanced In-Home WiFi service
Published 12 Nov 2019 09:46 CET | United States
Charter Communications said it has adopted OpenSync, the open source software initiative created last year by Plume and Samsung. ...

Cablenet launches Plume in Cyprus
Published 17 May 2019 14:05 CET | Cyprus
Ultra WiFi, Powered by Plume includes the full Plume services bundle accessed through the highly-rated Plume App, two ...

Nova Energy launches Plume internet service in New Zealand
Published 08 May 2019 14:39 CET | New Zealand
New Zealanders operator Nova Energy launched Plume, a new offering of home internet services. Plume services deliver broadband ...

Plume confirms direct-to-consumer launch in UK market
Published 26 Mar 2019 17:49 CET | United Kingdom
Smart home platform provider Plume is now offering its AI-driven technology direct to consumers in the UK, along with the new ...





Related Info

Telecom Infra Project adopts OpenSync standard
25 Feb | World | News
Liberty Global rolls out Plume Wi-Fi kit across Europe
11 Feb | Europe | News
Docomo Pacific introduces Whole Home WiFi powered by Plume in Guam, Northern Mariana Islands
6 Feb | Northern Mariana Islands | News
C Spire debuts Smart WiFi powered by Plume for residential broadband service
31 Jan | United States | News
WightFibre launches Plume Smart Home Services
18 Nov 2019 | United Kingdom | News
Voo launches mesh Wi-Fi service with Plume
13 Nov 2019 | Belgium | News
Charter adops OpenSync for Spectrum's Advanced In-Home WiFi service
12 Nov 2019 | United States | News
Cablenet launches Plume in Cyprus
17 May 2019 | Cyprus | News
Nova Energy launches Plume internet service in New Zealand
8 May 2019 | New Zealand | News
Plume confirms direct-to-consumer launch in UK market
26 Mar 2019 | United Kingdom | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

23 Feb RSA Conference
25 Feb Utility Telecoms 2020
26 Feb Crown Castle Q4 2019
26 Feb Syn Q4 2019
26 Feb Avast FY results
26 Feb Box Q4 2019
26 Feb Orbcomm Q4 2019
26 Feb Sina Q4 2019
26 Feb Weibo Q4 2019
26 Feb Shentel Q4 2019
27 Feb Zoom Telephonics Q4 2019
27 Feb Telesat Q4
27 Feb Dell Technologies fiscal Q4
27 Feb VMware fiscal Q4
27 Feb Cogent Communications Q4 2019
27 Feb Cable One Q4 2019
27 Feb Neophotonics Q4 2019
27 Feb Baidu Q4 2019
27 Feb Netia Q4 2019
27 Feb Sunrise Q4 2019
27 Feb Interxion EGM
28 Feb Tecnotree FY 2019
28 Feb Masmovil Q4 2019
28 Feb Freenet Q4 2019
02 Mar Boingo Wireless Q4 2019
02 Mar Maxar Technologies Q4 2019
02 Mar GTT Q4 2019
02 Mar Capacity Middle East
03 Mar HPE fiscal Q1
03 Mar F5 Networks analyst meeting
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now