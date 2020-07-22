Edition: International
Polsat Group to acquire MVNO Premium Mobile

Monday 31 May 2021 | 13:16 CET | News
Polish operator Polkomtel, working under the Plus brand, has signed a letter of intent with PM 1 Mobile and WBN outlining the initial conditions for a takeover by Polkomntel of Premium Mobile, running a MVNO under the same name. Under the proposed deal, PM 1 Mobile would get PLN 35.5 million for its 28.01 percent stake. Polkomtel intends to acquire a 53.69 percent stake from WBN at a later date.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Polkomtel
Countries: Poland
