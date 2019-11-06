Poly says sales better than expected, but suspends dividend to preserve cash

Poly announced sales have been better-than-expected in the past quarter on strong demand for its headsets and other products. While its backlog has grown, its main production site in Mexico was shut down this month, which could cause problems filling orders. The company has suspended its quarterly dividend and debt repayments in order to conserve cash and is starting a cost-cutting plan.
Revenues for its fiscal fourth quarter to March are estimated at USD 395-405 million, better than its previous guidance of USD 354-394 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be above the high end of the range forecast in early February of USD 20-45 million.
While underlying results were good, Poly warned that it expects to take a "substantial" charge in the quarter to write down the value of goodwill and other intangible assets. The impairment is taken "in light of recent developments in its business and the macroeconomic environment".
While the company currently has a significant backlog of around six weeks, it continues to experience supply chain disruptions. The main Mexican manufacturing facility for headsets was shut down on 14 April as a result of the stay-home directive in Mexico. Poly said it's working with its supply chain and dual source partners to try to mitigate the disruption to supplies, but there's no certainty the disruptions related to the Covid-19 pandemic will be over soon.
The group finished March with USD 228 million in cash, in line with its cash flow projections. However, given the uncertain business environment it has decided to defer any debt repayment to the first quarter of fiscal 2021. To further preserve financial flexibility, the quarterly dividend also was suspended, saving the company around USD 25 million annually. Poly said the savings can go to deleveraging and strengthening the balance sheet.
The company also is taking actions to reduce expenses in line with projected revenue levels. More details on this, including expected restructuring charges, will be provided at the Q1 earnings report in May.
