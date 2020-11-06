Edition: International
Wireless

Portuguese regulator announces 5G auction regulations

Friday 6 November 2020 | 15:18 CET | News

Portugal’s National Communications Authority (Anacom) has published the regulations for the 5G mobile telephony auction. The regulator estimates that the auction could raise EUR 237.9 million through the sale of spectrum in the frequency bands 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2.1 GHz, 2.6 GHz and 3.6 GHz. The licences are to be awarded to operators between February and March 2021.

Anacom will maintain the obligation of national roaming and spectrum allocation for new operators (in the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz bands). New operators benefiting from national roaming will be subject to a mobile coverage obligation of 25 percent to 50 percent of the national population three and six years respectively after the conclusion of the agreement. In addition, the broadband service must have a speed of 30 Mbps.


