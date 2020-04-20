Edition: International
ProSiebenSat.1 lifts revenues, adjusted EBITDA in Q4 after pandemic hit in 2020

Friday 5 March 2021 | 09:30 CET | News
German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said its revenues rose by 11 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 to EUR 1.49 billion, thanks to growth in all segments. In particular, the entertainment segment contributed to the result with a 3 percent growth in advertising revenues, alongside the positive development of the online beauty provider Flaconi and the acquisition of the US online dating company The Meet Group.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: ProSiebenSat.1
Countries: Germany
