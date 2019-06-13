Edition: International
Proximus lowers dividend to accelerate investment in fibre roll-out

Tuesday 31 March 2020 | 09:30 CET | News
Belgian operator Proximus has unveiled its new strategic plan #inspire2022 at its Capital Markets Day. The new CEO Guillaume Boutin plans to focus on increased capital investment in order to accelerate growth. The company is launching 5G services using existing spectrum, plans to add up to 1 million more fibre premises passed to its targets and is seeking a greater presence in the wholesale and business markets. The extra investment will result in a lower dividend in the year to come, while the aim is to return the company to profitable revenue and EBITDA growth by 2022.

Categories: General
Companies: Oppo / Proximus
Countries: Belgium
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Fibre

,

IoT

