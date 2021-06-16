Edition: International
PUBG maker Krafton files for record IPO in Korea

Wednesday 16 June 2021 | 08:59 CET | News
Krafton, the maker of the popular mobile game PUBG, announced plans to list its shares on the Kospi market in Seoul. In a filing with the Financial Services Commission, the company said it plans to raise up to KRW 5.6 trillion (USD 5.0 billion), making it the largest public offering ever in Korea.

