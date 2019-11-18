Edition: International
Wireless

Qualcomm acquires chip design start-up Nuvia for USD 1.4 billion

Wednesday 13 January 2021
Qualcomm announced an agreement to acquire chip design start-up Nuvia for USD 1.4 billion. Based in California, Nuvia is developing ARM-based CPUs for data centre applications, promising a more low-power, high-performance product than the dominant chips in the market. The acquisition signals a new step in Qualcomm's efforts to expand beyond the mobile phone market and challenge Intel's lead in the semiconductor market. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Qualcomm
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

