Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Qualcomm, Asus unveil USD 1,500 phone for Snapdragon Insiders

Monday 12 July 2021 | 09:41 CET | News
Qualcomm said it has joined forces with Asus to create a special edition phone designed to showcase the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and the Snapdragon Sound initiative. The device, dubbed 'Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders', offers "the most comprehensive support for all key 5G sub-6 and mmWave bands" of any handset plus WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E support alongside a 2.84 GHz octa-core processor, the Adreno 660 GPU, 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Asus / Qualcomm
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Last week in telecoms: no forced supply for Liberty Media F1 rights, ACM starts new market analysis to test access rules
Published 12 Jul 2021 12:11 CET | World
Liberty Media showed this week it's not always good business to keep things in-house, and got an upgrade from Moody's as its ...

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 888 Plus, updates RAN plaform for small cells
Published 28 Jun 2021 15:19 CET | World
Qualcomm has announced the new Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform, a follow-on to its flagship Snapdragon 888, launched late ...

Realme releases GT 'flagship killer' in first global launch
Published 15 Jun 2021 16:40 CET | World
Realme has unveiled its first flagship global release, the Realme GT smartphone. Running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, ...

OnePlus releases new flagship OnePlus 9 Pro, plans first smartwatch
Published 23 Mar 2021 17:26 CET | World
OnePlus has unveiled its latest flagship phone, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro models. Compared to the OnePlus 8 launched in April 2020, ...

Asus releases high-end ROG Phone 5 for gamers
Published 10 Mar 2021 15:49 CET | World
Asus has unveiled its new ROG Phone 5, a trio of high-end smartphones aimed at gaming enthusiasts. The phone comes with a number ...

Qualcomm introduces 'Snapdragon Sound' initiative to improve audio quality
Published 05 Mar 2021 09:59 CET | World
Qualcomm has announced the launch of an initiative to improve audio quality by promising an optimised chain of audio innovations ...

Xiaomi launches Mi 11 flagship in China

Published 29 Dec 2020 09:18 CET | China
Xiaomi has released its Mi 11 flagship smartphone in Mainland China. This is the first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm's ...





Related Info

Last week in telecoms: no forced supply for Liberty Media F1 rights, ACM starts new market analysis to test access rules
12:11 | World | Background
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 888 Plus, updates RAN plaform for small cells
28 Jun | World | News
Realme releases GT 'flagship killer' in first global launch
15 Jun | World | News
OnePlus releases new flagship OnePlus 9 Pro, plans first smartwatch
23 Mar | World | News
Asus releases high-end ROG Phone 5 for gamers
10 Mar | World | News
Qualcomm introduces 'Snapdragon Sound' initiative to improve audio quality
5 Mar | World | News
Xiaomi launches Mi 11 flagship in China
29 Dec 2020 | China | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

13 Jul America Movil Q2 2021
13 Jul A1 Telekom Austria Q2 2021
13 Jul FCC meeting
14 Jul Tele2 Q2 2021
14 Jul Cogeco Communications Q3
15 Jul BT AGM
16 Jul Doro Q2 2021
16 Jul Dtac Q2 2021
16 Jul Ericsson Q2 2021
16 Jul Elisa Q2 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now