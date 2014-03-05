Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Qualcomm names president Amon as new CEO from June

Tuesday 5 January 2021 | 14:34 CET | News
Qualcomm announced that its president Cristiano Amon will be the company's new CEO from 30 June. He replaces Steve Mollenkopf, who plans to retire after 26 years at Qualcomm, including over seven as CEO.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Qualcomm
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

IoT

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Qualcomm introduces smart city-oriented IoT Services Suite
Published 10 Dec 2020 12:07 CET | World
Qualcomm Technologies has announced the launch of a new portfolio of Internet of Things (IoT) services designed to deliver ...

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 888 flagship processor at online summit
Published 01 Dec 2020 16:51 CET | World
Qualcomm has previewed its new flagship smartphone processor, the Snapdragon 888, at the Snapdragon Tech Summit held online. ...

Qualcomm beats outlook with 73% rise in quarterly revenues
Published 05 Nov 2020 08:18 CET | World
Qualcomm reported revenues for its fiscal fourth quarter of USD 8.35 billion, up 73 percent from a year earlier and better than ...

Qualcomm expands infrastructure range with new RU, DU chips
Published 21 Oct 2020 10:24 CET | World
Qualcomm Technologies is expanding in the infrastructure market with a new portfolio of chips for 5G network equipment, ranging ...

Qualcomm releases compute platform, powering new 2-in-1 laptops from OEMs including Acer in 2020
Published 03 Sep 2020 15:36 CET | World
Qualcomm Technologies announced at Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) Berlin the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute ...

Qualcomm announces 5% rise in quarterly dividend
Published 10 Mar 2020 14:18 CET | World
Qualcomm Inc has announced that its board of directors has approved a 5 percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend from USD ...

Qualcomm names McLaughlin as new chairman
Published 14 Aug 2019 08:55 CET | World
Qualcomm announced the appointment of Mark McLaughlin as chairman of its board from 13 August, replacing Jeff Henderson, who held ...

Qualcomm, Apple agree to settle legal disputes, start new licensing agreement
Published 17 Apr 2019 08:37 CET | World
Qualcomm and Apple have agreed to put an end to their licensing dispute and sign a new deal. The settlement includes an ...

Qualcomm unveils first 5G smartphone processor, first devices expected in H1 2019
Published 05 Dec 2018 08:38 CET | World
Qualcomm has unveiled its first processor for 5G smartphones and latest flagship chip, the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform. In ...

Qualcomm abandons NXP takeover, starts USD 30 billion share buyback
Published 26 Jul 2018 07:10 CET | World
Qualcomm has abandoned its takeover of NXP Semiconductors after it was unable to obtain regulatory approval in China by the ...

Jacobs leaves Qualcomm board due to possible bid
Published 19 Mar 2018 08:31 CET | World
Qualcomm has dismissed Paul Jacobs from its board following news the former CEO and chairman was thinking of making a takeover ...

Qualcomm former chairman talks to investors on buy-out bid - report
Published 16 Mar 2018 08:42 CET | World
Paul Jacobs, the recently demoted chairman of Qualcomm, has approached several investors about a possible takeover of the ...

White House ends Broadcom bid for Qualcomm, citing security concerns
Published 13 Mar 2018 08:53 CET | World
The US government will not allow the takeover of Qualcomm by Broadcom, due to national security concerns, according to a ...

Qualcomm announces first 5G device, operator customers
Published 08 Feb 2018 17:28 CET | World
Qualcomm has announced a number of customers for its first 5G modem, both operators planning trials and manufacturers planning ...

Qualcomm promotes Amon to president
Published 28 Dec 2017 13:36 CET | World
Qualcomm Incorporated promoted Cristiano R. Amon, EVP Qualcomm Technologies, and president of QCT, to president of Qualcomm ...

Qualcomm names new president of QCT
Published 23 Nov 2015 22:10 CET | World
Qualcomm announced that Cristiano Amon has been promoted to executive vice president of Qualcomm Technologies and president of ...

Qualcomm confirms CEO transition
Published 05 Mar 2014 09:13 CET | World
Qualcomm confirmed that Steven Mollenkopf has taken over as CEO of the company. At the company's annual shareholders meeting, the ...





Related Info

Qualcomm introduces smart city-oriented IoT Services Suite
10 Dec 2020 | World | News
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 888 flagship processor at online summit
1 Dec 2020 | World | News
Qualcomm beats outlook with 73% rise in quarterly revenues
5 Nov 2020 | World | News
Qualcomm expands infrastructure range with new RU, DU chips
21 Oct 2020 | World | News
Qualcomm releases compute platform, powering new 2-in-1 laptops from OEMs including Acer in 2020
3 Sep 2020 | World | News
Qualcomm announces 5% rise in quarterly dividend
10 Mar 2020 | World | News
Qualcomm names McLaughlin as new chairman
14 Aug 2019 | World | News
Qualcomm, Apple agree to settle legal disputes, start new licensing agreement
17 Apr 2019 | World | News
Qualcomm unveils first 5G smartphone processor, first devices expected in H1 2019
5 Dec 2018 | World | News
Qualcomm abandons NXP takeover, starts USD 30 billion share buyback
26 Jul 2018 | World | News
Jacobs leaves Qualcomm board due to possible bid
19 Mar 2018 | World | News
Qualcomm former chairman talks to investors on buy-out bid - report
16 Mar 2018 | World | News
White House ends Broadcom bid for Qualcomm, citing security concerns
13 Mar 2018 | World | News
Qualcomm announces first 5G device, operator customers
8 Feb 2018 | World | News
Qualcomm promotes Amon to president
28 Dec 2017 | World | News
Qualcomm names new president of QCT
23 Nov 2015 | World | News
Qualcomm confirms CEO transition
5 Mar 2014 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

07 Jan Micron Technology Q1
07 Jan Altice Europe EGM
07 Jan Report: Video behaviour of Dutch consumers 2020 Q3
08 Jan Sequans analyst meeting
11 Jan CES 2021
11 Jan Samsung 'A Better Normal for All' event
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now