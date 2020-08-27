Edition: International
Qualcomm, SSW Partners reach agreement to take over Veoneer for USD 4.5 bln as Magna backs out

Monday 4 October 2021 | 15:50 CET | News
Qualcomm and SSW Partners said they have reached a definitive agreement to acquire automotive technology provider Veoneer for USD 37.00 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing a total of USD 4.5 billion. Veoneer has terminated its acquisition agreement with Magna International and cancelled its 19 October special meeting to authorise that deal. The transaction is expected to close in 2022.

Categories: IT / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Qualcomm
Countries: World
