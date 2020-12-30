Edition: International
Wireless

Rakuten Mobile passes 2 million applications for Un-Limit service

Wednesday 30 December 2020 | 09:58 CET | News
Japanese operator Rakuten Mobile has announced that the total number of applications for its 'Un-Limit' service plan has surpassed 2 million. Rakuten Mobile launched its unlimited tariff plan on 8 April this year.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Rakuten Mobile
Countries: Japan
