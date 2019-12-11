Edition: International
Wireless

Realme targets high-end market with new X50 Pro 5G smartphone

Monday 24 February 2020 | 15:02 CET | News

Realme is expanding further in the high-end smartphone market, with the new Realme X50 Pro model. Running the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and Android 10, the 5G smartphone comes with a 64-megapixel quad camera, 90Hz Amoled display and 65W fast charging. 

Available in the colours moss green or rust red, the X50 Pro offers 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The 6.44-inch display offers a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio, in-display fingerprint reader and top-left notch for the front camera. The front camera comes with both a main 32-megapixel Sony camera and 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. 

The new phone will be available in Realme's major Asian markets, including China and India, as well as in Europe. The company said it is now shipping to Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Luxembourg and France, as well as in Spain, where Realme held an event to launch the device. While no pricing details were released, the company said the phone will ship in April.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Oppo / Realme
Countries: World
