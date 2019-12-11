Realme targets high-end market with new X50 Pro 5G smartphone

Realme is expanding further in the high-end smartphone market, with the new Realme X50 Pro model. Running the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and Android 10, the 5G smartphone comes with a 64-megapixel quad camera, 90Hz Amoled display and 65W fast charging.
Available in the colours moss green or rust red, the X50 Pro offers 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The 6.44-inch display offers a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio, in-display fingerprint reader and top-left notch for the front camera. The front camera comes with both a main 32-megapixel Sony camera and 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens.
The new phone will be available in Realme's major Asian markets, including China and India, as well as in Europe. The company said it is now shipping to Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Luxembourg and France, as well as in Spain, where Realme held an event to launch the device. While no pricing details were released, the company said the phone will ship in April.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions