Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Renesas buys Dialog Semiconductor for EUR 4.9 billion

Monday 8 February 2021 | 10:49 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
Renesas Electronics said it has agreed to buy Dialog Semiconductor for EUR 67.50 per share, for a total value of EUR 4.9 billion. The price represents a premium of 20.3 percent on Dialog's share price on 5 February. The deal has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close by the end of this calendar year.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Dialog Semiconductor / Renesas Electronics
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

IoT

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.







Calendar   /   Industry Events

09 Feb Sequans Q4 2020
09 Feb Twitter Q4 2020
09 Feb America Movil Q4 2020
09 Feb Telekom Austria Group Q4 2020
09 Feb Nordic Entertainment Q4 2020
09 Feb Akamai Q4 2020
09 Feb Cisco fiscal Q2
09 Feb Avaya fiscal Q1
09 Feb Allot Q4 2020
09 Feb Cisco Live EMEAR
10 Feb Bredband2 Q4 2020
10 Feb Japan Display fiscal Q3
10 Feb Lumen Technologies Q4 2020
10 Feb Equinix Q4 2020
10 Feb Altice USA Q4 2020
10 Feb Belden Q4 2020
10 Feb RSPG meeting
11 Feb VeriSign Q4 2020
11 Feb Telstra H1 results
11 Feb Cloudflare Q4 2020
11 Feb Telenet Q4 2020
11 Feb Millicom Q4 2020
11 Feb Vecima fiscal Q2
11 Feb Teleste Q4 2020
11 Feb Digital Realty Q4 2020
12 Feb Intred Q4 2020
12 Feb Juniper Networks investors day
14 Feb Ooredoo FY results
15 Feb Vantage Towers Q3 trading update
15 Feb Liberty Global Q4 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now