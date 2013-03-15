Edition: International
Reports show internet traffic stabilising as conferencing, streaming keep demand high

Tuesday 7 April 2020 | 08:41 CET | News
Telecom traffic around the world is starting to stabilise, after the initial sharp increase in mid-March when confinement measures against the coronavirus were taken. Reports from EU regulator Berec and Nokia's unit Deepfield show operators are keeping up with the demand, with sufficient network capacity available. 

Categories: General
Companies: Berec / Netflix / Nokia
Countries: Europe / World
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

