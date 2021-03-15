Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Rogers buys Shaw for CAD 26 billion

Monday 15 March 2021 | 14:57 CET | News
Rogers Communications has agreed to buy Shaw Communications for CAD 4.50 per share, in a transaction valued at CAD 26 billion, including CAD 6 billion worth of Shaw debt. The acquisition is not subject to any financing condition: Rogers has secured committed debt financing, which it will use to pay for the company along with cash on hard and the issue of 23.6 million shares to the Shaw Family Living Trust.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Freedom Mobile / Rogers Communications / Shaw Communications
Countries: Canada
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.







Calendar   /   Industry Events

16 Mar Iliad Q4 2020
16 Mar Otelco Q4 2020
16 Mar Global Cloud Xchange fiscal Q3
16 Mar Bango final FY
16 Mar Report: Dutch Broadband 2020-Q4
17 Mar FCC meeting
17 Mar Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
17 Mar IoT Tech Expo
18 Mar 3 Group FY results
18 Mar MTS Q4 2020
18 Mar Weibo Q4
18 Mar Nokia Capital Markets day
18 Mar Vodafone Group investor briefing
18 Mar Report: Dutch Fixed Telephony 2020-Q4
19 Mar Report: Dutch Mobile Operators 2020-Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now