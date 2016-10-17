Edition: International
Rogers CEO Natale resigns after board battle

Wednesday 17 November 2021 | 08:45 CET | News
The CEO of Rogers Communications, Joe Natale is leaving the company with immediate effect, following the recent battle with the Rogers family trust over control of the board. Tony Staffieri has been appointed Interim President and CEO, the company said.

Categories: General
Companies: Bell Canada / CRTC / Rogers Communications
Countries: Canada
