Roku buys Nielsen's targeted ad business as part of wider strategic partnership

Tuesday 2 March 2021 | 09:21 CET | News
Roku has bought Nielsen's Advanced Video Advertising (AVA) business, including its video automatic content recognition and dynamic ad insertion technologies. Roku said the move, part of a wider partnership deal, will accelerate the launch of its own end-to-end dynamic ad insertion service, aimed at TV programmers, and provide better targeting and measurement for advertisers. Nielsen said Roku will bring "the power" of dynamic ad insertion to all forms of TV while it will help monetise the addressable market by measuring smart TV as a currency, which Nielsen can do at scale.

