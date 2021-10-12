Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Romania's Ancom starts tender to allocate 195 MHz in 5G bands

Tuesday 12 October 2021 | 09:43 CET | News
Romanian telecom authority Ancom has launched a competitive selection procedure to allocate 195 MHz available in the 800 MHz, 2,600 MHz and 3,400-3,800 MHz bands to provide 5G-based mobile communications services. The additional 5G spectrum provided by Ancom through the auction will boost the supply and use of new technologies in Romania on a large scale. The purchase of all the spectrum available in the auction at the starting price would raise EUR 72.5 million. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Countries: Romania
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Romania's Competition Council approves 5G auction terms
Published 27 Aug 2021 09:44 CET | Romania
Romania's Competition Council (CC) has given the final green light for the 5G auction. It notified the local telecom authority ...

Orange Romania expands 5G network in Craiova
Published 01 Jul 2021 14:52 CET | Romania
Orange Romania has expanded its 5G network in Craiova in order to offer the best connectivity to consumers, public authorities ...

Romania's 5G networks security law approved by Senate
Published 14 Jun 2021 13:27 CET | Romania
Romania's 5G networks security law was approved by the Senate after receiving the approval of the Chamber of deputies from ...

Romanian parliament approves law requiring pre-authorisation of 5G suppliers

Published 21 May 2021 10:35 CET | Romania
Romania's Chamber of deputies has approved the 5G networks security law, reports Profit.ro. The lower house of parliament adopted ...





Related Info

Romania's Competition Council approves 5G auction terms
27 Aug | Romania | News
Orange Romania expands 5G network in Craiova
1 Jul | Romania | News
Romania's 5G networks security law approved by Senate
14 Jun | Romania | News
Romanian parliament approves law requiring pre-authorisation of 5G suppliers
21 May | Romania | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

12 Oct ITU Digital World 2021
12 Oct Broadband World Forum
13 Oct SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
19 Oct A1 Telekom Austria Q3 2021
19 Oct Netflix Q3 2021
19 Oct Iridium Q3 2021
19 Oct Tele2 Q3 2021
19 Oct Arm DevSummit
19 Oct Arm DevSummit
19 Oct Pixel Fall Launch
20 Oct Crown Castle Q3
20 Oct Elisa Q3 results
20 Oct Verizon Q3 2021
20 Oct Bango strategy day
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now