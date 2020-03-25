Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Video

RTL agrees to merge Dutch business with commercial rival Talpa

Wednesday 23 June 2021 | 09:45 CET | News
RTL Netherlands and Talpa Network have agreed to merge their operations, creating a much bigger commercial media group in the Netherlands. If approved by regulators, RTL will own 70 percent of the shares and Talpa holding 30 percent. The merged company would be led by RTL CEO Sven Sauve, while Talpa's John de Mol will remain a shareholder and focus on devising new formats.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: RTL Belgium / RTL Group / Talpa
Countries: Netherlands
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

RTL Nederland fuseert met Talpa
Published 23 Jun 2021 08:03 CET | Netherlands
RTL Nederland en Talpa Network gaan fuseren. Dat maakten de bedrijven dinsdagavond bekend. RTL zal 70 procent van de aandelen in ...

DPG Media, Rossel make joint bid for RTL Belgium - report
Published 22 Jun 2021 09:58 CET | Belgium
The Belgian media groups Rossel and DPG Media have united to make a bid for RTL Belgium. According to Belgian paper De Tijd, they ...

RTL Germany to change brand, rename channels, rework programmes in strategic shake-up

Published 15 Jun 2021 10:08 CET | Germany
German broadcaster RTL said it plans to change its brand, rename its channels and adjust its programmes to strategically ...

VoD, catch-up take record share of Dutch TV time in May
Published 08 Jun 2021 12:57 CET | Netherlands
The Dutch spent an average 198 minutes per day watching TV in May, down 1 percent from a year ago, according to the latest ...

Telenet drops out of race for RTL Belgium - report
Published 02 Jun 2021 16:16 CET | Belgium
Telenet is no longer in the race to acquire RTL Belgium, de Tijd reported. RTL has denied the operations are on sale....

RTL to rename Super RTL to Toggo once takeover complete

Published 31 May 2021 16:45 CET | Germany
German broadcaster RTL will change the name of its Super RTL channel to Toggo, CEO Bernd Reichart said in an interview with ...

Talpa Network sells Dutch news agency ANP
Published 28 May 2021 15:13 CET | Netherlands
Talpa Network has sold Dutch news agency Algemeen Nederlands Persbureau (ANP) to social investor and former DSW CEO Chris Oomen. ...

Media sector consolidation driven by fragmentation and fight for consumer's favour
Published 18 May 2021 17:26 CET | World
A big wave of consolidation has started in the media sector. One can point to the threat from Netflix, Amazon and Disney+ as the ...

RTL, Bouygues agree merger of French broadcasters TF1, M6
Published 18 May 2021 11:40 CET | France
RTL announced it has entered into exclusive negotiations to merge its French television business M6 with its larger domestic ...

RTL sees revenues drop in Q1, confirms outlook for 2021
Published 06 May 2021 11:20 CET | Europe
RTL said its revenue declined by 4.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter ending in March to EUR 1.40 billion mainly due to ...

Videoland to end TVoD services at Dutch pay-TV providers
Published 14 Apr 2021 11:57 CET | Netherlands
Dutch VoD provider Videoland will stop supplying content for the TVoD services of TV distributors in the Netherlands from 30 ...

RTL sees FY revenues, profit drop but TV streaming service subscribers up

Published 12 Mar 2021 09:43 CET | Europe
RTL Group said its revenues fell by 9.5 percent year-on-year in 2020 to EUR 6.01 billion compared with EUR 6.65 billion in 2019, ...

KPN ends cooperation with Talpa, RTL, VodafoneZiggo on targeted TV advertising
Published 04 Feb 2021 09:38 CET | Netherlands
KPN has decided to discontinue its cooperations on addressable TV advertising. The carrier had worked on the matter with RTL, ...

RTL Netherlands acquires rights to Champions League
Published 18 Dec 2020 09:49 CET | Netherlands
RTL Netherlands has acquired the rights to show the Uefa Champions League for the next three years. The football matches will be ...

RTL Nederland receives EUR 3.5 mln in coronavirus support
Published 16 Jul 2020 15:55 CET | Netherlands
Media companies in the Netherlands have received emergency government support during the lockdown caused by the coronavirus ...

Talpa brings Kijk, Juke apps to Amazon Fire devices
Published 14 Jul 2020 10:11 CET | Netherlands
Dutch broadcaster Talpa Netwerk has made its apps Kijk and Juke available on the Amazon App Store. As a result, people with an ...

Talpa Network plans job cuts in cost-cutting drive
Published 08 May 2020 10:49 CET | Netherlands
Dutch broadcaster Talpa Network is restructuring in response to the coronavirus crisis and drop in advertising revenues, reports ...

Talpa releases new version of VoD platform Kijk
Published 25 Mar 2020 16:28 CET | Netherlands
Dutch broadcaster Talpa's renewed VoD platform Kijk has officially gone live after a beta test of more than five months. The ...





Related Info

RTL Nederland fuseert met Talpa
23 Jun | Netherlands | News
DPG Media, Rossel make joint bid for RTL Belgium - report
22 Jun | Belgium | News
RTL Germany to change brand, rename channels, rework programmes in strategic shake-up
15 Jun | Germany | News
VoD, catch-up take record share of Dutch TV time in May
8 Jun | Netherlands | News
Telenet drops out of race for RTL Belgium - report
2 Jun | Belgium | News
RTL to rename Super RTL to Toggo once takeover complete
31 May | Germany | News
Talpa Network sells Dutch news agency ANP
28 May | Netherlands | News
Media sector consolidation driven by fragmentation and fight for consumer's favour
18 May | World | Commentary
RTL, Bouygues agree merger of French broadcasters TF1, M6
18 May | France | News
RTL sees revenues drop in Q1, confirms outlook for 2021
6 May | Europe | News
Videoland to end TVoD services at Dutch pay-TV providers
14 Apr | Netherlands | News
RTL sees FY revenues, profit drop but TV streaming service subscribers up
12 Mar | Europe | News
KPN ends cooperation with Talpa, RTL, VodafoneZiggo on targeted TV advertising
4 Feb | Netherlands | News
RTL Netherlands acquires rights to Champions League
18 Dec 2020 | Netherlands | News
RTL Nederland receives EUR 3.5 mln in coronavirus support
16 Jul 2020 | Netherlands | News
Talpa brings Kijk, Juke apps to Amazon Fire devices
14 Jul 2020 | Netherlands | News
Talpa Network plans job cuts in cost-cutting drive
8 May 2020 | Netherlands | News
Talpa releases new version of VoD platform Kijk
25 Mar 2020 | Netherlands | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now