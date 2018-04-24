RTL revenues fall over 28% in Q2, sees ad market decline slowing in Q3

European broadcaster RTL Group reported a sharp fall in second-quarter revenues, hurt by the slowdown in the advertising market during the coronavirus outbreak. Sales fell 28.3 percent year-on-year to EUR 1.186 billion. The company said it was able to offset around half the sales decline with lower costs.
Over the first half of the year, revenue declined 16.4 percent to EUR 2.652 billion, and adjusted EBITA roughly halved year-on-year, to EUR 258 million. Net profit fell 64.8 percent to EUR 156 million, and profit for shareholders was down 76.1 percent to EUR 94 million.
RTL withdrew its full-year outlook already in April and did not give new guidance, apart from saying it expects a significant fall in revenue and adjusted EBITDA this year. While the economic outlook remains uncertain, it expects the drop in the ad market to slow in Q3. RTL expects its own TV ad revenues to be down around 10 percent in Q3 compared to a year earlier, less than the 40 percent drop seen in Q2. The outlook for Q4 remains highly uncertain, the group said.
The company said it continued to invest in its growth plans presented in March and maintained its target for 5-7 million streaming subscribers at TV Now in Germany and Videoland in the Netherlands by 2025. The number reached 1.77 million at the end of June, up 45.2 percent from a year earlier. The streaming services contributed EUR 80 million in revenues in the first half of the year, up 23.1 percent from a year earlier.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions