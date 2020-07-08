Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Safaricom selects Aviat for 5G backhaul

Wednesday 8 July 2020 | 09:37 CET | News

Kenyan operator Safaricom has selected Aviat Networks' WTM 4800 multi-band radio platform for 5G backhaul. Aviat multi-band provides the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) for 5G backhaul, especially in countries like Kenya, where the cost of microwave spectrum is high. Multi-band combines traditional microwave (6-42 GHz) and E-band (70-80 GHz) over the same link and same antenna. 

Multi-band lowers spectrum costs by offloading traffic from microwave spectrum onto less expensive E-band spectrum, while maintaining the reliability of microwave. Aviat's WTM 4800 is the industry's first and only single box multi-band system on the market and is much simpler than alternative systemss that rely on two, three and even four separate boxes. This WTM 4800 multi-band network deployment was facilitated by the cloud-based path tool Aviat Design, which allows microwave planners to see an integrated view of availability and capacity for the complete multi-band link.


 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Aviat Networks / Safaricom
Countries: Kenya
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Safaricom launches Android TV Box for Home Fibre customers
Published 08 Jul 2020 10:08 CET | Kenya
Kenyan operator Safaricom has announced the launch of an Android TV Box for its Home Fibre service from Safaricom Shops and ...

Aviat Networks awarded contract by Virginia State Police

Published 29 May 2020 09:46 CET | United States
Aviat Networks announced its latest public safety communications project with the Virginia State Police. As a new customer, ...

Aviat Networks revenues up 14% in Q1 on North America strength
Published 13 May 2020 08:56 CET | World
Aviat Networks reported revenues for its fiscal third quarter up 13.6 percent year-on-year to USD 61.4 million. Growth of over 30 ...

Kenya licenses 5 firms for 5G trials

Published 05 Mar 2020 10:11 CET | Kenya
The Communications Authority of Kenya announced it has handed five companies licences to carry out 5G trials in Kenya for a ...

Safaricom to consider Huawei as supplier for 5G network
Published 20 Feb 2020 09:40 CET | Kenya
Kenyan operator Safaricom says it will consider awarding a contract to Huawei as it rolls out its 5G network later this year, ...

Safaricom plans to launch 5G network in 2020, vendor unknown
Published 14 Feb 2020 10:06 CET | Kenya
Kenyan operator Safaricom will launch 5G mobile internet services this year, targeting major urban centres, Business Daily ...





Related Info

Safaricom launches Android TV Box for Home Fibre customers
10:08 | Kenya | News
Aviat Networks awarded contract by Virginia State Police
29 May | United States | News
Aviat Networks revenues up 14% in Q1 on North America strength
13 May | World | News
Kenya licenses 5 firms for 5G trials
5 Mar | Kenya | News
Safaricom to consider Huawei as supplier for 5G network
20 Feb | Kenya | News
Safaricom plans to launch 5G network in 2020, vendor unknown
14 Feb | Kenya | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

07 Jul ICT Spring Europe
08 Jul 'Hey Google' Smart Home Virtual Summit
10 Jul Shaw Communications fiscal Q3
14 Jul America Movil Q2 2020
14 Jul A1 Telekom Austria trading statement
15 Jul Tele2 Q2 2020
15 Jul Dtac Q2 2020
15 Jul Dixons Carphone FY results
15 Jul Cogeco Q3 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now