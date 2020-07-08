Safaricom selects Aviat for 5G backhaul

Kenyan operator Safaricom has selected Aviat Networks' WTM 4800 multi-band radio platform for 5G backhaul. Aviat multi-band provides the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) for 5G backhaul, especially in countries like Kenya, where the cost of microwave spectrum is high. Multi-band combines traditional microwave (6-42 GHz) and E-band (70-80 GHz) over the same link and same antenna.
Multi-band lowers spectrum costs by offloading traffic from microwave spectrum onto less expensive E-band spectrum, while maintaining the reliability of microwave. Aviat's WTM 4800 is the industry's first and only single box multi-band system on the market and is much simpler than alternative systemss that rely on two, three and even four separate boxes. This WTM 4800 multi-band network deployment was facilitated by the cloud-based path tool Aviat Design, which allows microwave planners to see an integrated view of availability and capacity for the complete multi-band link.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions