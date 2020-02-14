Edition: International
Safaricom launches 5G network using Huawei and Nokia equipment

Thursday 25 March 2021 | 09:49 CET | News
Kenyan operator Safaricom will launch 5G mobile internet services in major urban centres in Nairobi and Western Kenya on 26 March. It told the media that it will be the first operator in East Africa to launch 5G services and will be showcasing the capabilities of the network with the aid of Huawei and Nokia technologies. It completed testing and trials for the upgraded network in 2020.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Huawei / Nokia / Safaricom
Countries: Kenya
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

