Salesforce set to acquire Slack Technologies - report

Salesforce, based in San Francisco in the US, was started 21 years ago and is still run by co-founder Marc Benioff. It provides software via the cloud through a subscription and has a market value of about USD 230 billion. Benioff has gradually moved to expand the company's services, now providing everything from data analysis using AI to managing staff. That has put Salesforce in more direct competition with other business-software vendors such as Microsoft, among others.
Launched in 2009, Slack is also based in San Francisco, led by co-founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield. It has developed instant-messaging software as an alternative to office email. Amid the coronavirus pandemic and consequent lockdowns, new Slack installations reached 1.8 million in March, a monthly record. They have so far this year gone 50 percent higher than the year before, according to Sensor Tower, which tracks app downloads. Nevertheless, the company withdrew its guidance for 2020 billings, citing ongoing uncertainty.
