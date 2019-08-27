Edition: International
Salt mulls legal action against Sunrise over merger with UPC

Friday 28 August 2020 | 10:08 CET | News

Swiss operator Salt said it is considering legal action against Sunrise for infringing contractual rights established as part of Salt's Swiss Open Fibre joint venture with Sunrise. The companies had announced plans to set up the joint venture to manage the roll-out of broadband networks after Sunrise's attempt to acquire UPC Switzerland failed. 

The deployment was expected to begin in Q4 this year. Swiss Open Fibre plans a total investment of up to CHF 3 billion over the next five to seven years to reach 1.5 million households in areas of Switzerland not adequately supplied with broadband.  

Liberty Global has since agreed to acquire Sunrise for CHF 6.8 billion and merge the operator with UPC Switzerland. The board of directors at Sunrise has already accepted the offer from Liberty Global. Freenet, the largest shareholder in Sunrise, which blocked the previous attempt at a merger, has also agreed to tender its shares.

Salt said that the unanimous approval by Sunrise's board of the merger, alongside the tender of Freenet's shareholding of 24.4 percent, have already "destroyed significant value" for Salt and its shareholders.


Categories: Fixed
Companies: Freenet / Liberty Global / Salt / Sunrise / UPC Switzerland
Countries: Switzerland
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

