Salt sees revenues and EBITA decrease, adds 21,800 postpaid customers in Q3

Thursday 26 November 2020 | 09:18 CET | News

Swiss operator Salt said its total revenues decreased year on year in Q3 2020 by 2.3 percent to CHF 259.2 million, on a like-for-like basis, from CHF 265.4 million in the same period the prior year, hit by a fall in roaming revenue due to the impact of Covid-19 on travel. On a reported basis, including the effect of the tower sales and Covid-19, operating revenues excluding incoming revenues were down by 2.2 percent in Q3 to CHF 212.3 million.

On a like-for-like basis, operating revenues fell by 2.2 percent during the period to CHF 212.3 million, while incoming revenues grew by 3.5 percent to CHF 16.3 million. Equipment revenues decreased, too, by 5.9 percent in Q3 to 30.6 percent. 

Adjusted EBITDA improved slightly on a like-for-like basis in Q3 by 0.2 percent to CHF 114.9 million. EBITDA, instead, fell by 3 percent to CHF 111.7 million. Free cash flow excluding spectrum decreased year on year in the third quarter of 2020 to CHF 54.4 million from CHF 72.7 million in the same period last year. Cash capex increased in Q3 to CHF 54.1 million.

The company has added 21,800 postpaid customers and recorded a strong momentum in fibre, it said. It started the B2B dedicated customer portal "My Business Account" and launched 5G services, which are now available for all Salt tariffs Postpaid, PrePay and Surf.


Categories: General
Companies: Salt
Countries: Switzerland
