Salt signs deal to use Swisscom FTTH network

Thursday 29 April 2021 | 11:06 CET | News
Swiss operator Salt said it has signed a long-term partnership agreement with Swisscom to access its FTTH network. Along with its existing agreements and mobile network, that means it will be able to offer its residential products nationwide.  

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Salt / Swisscom
Countries: Switzerland
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

