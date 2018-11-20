Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Samsung issues 6G vision in new white paper

Tuesday 14 July 2020 | 16:49 CET | News

Samsung Research has published a 6G white paper, outlining the company's vision on the next generation of mobile technology. The paper describes Samsung's view of how 6G may be developed into the next mobile technology standard, with mass adoption expected from around 2030. The research group expects 6G to enable novel applications such as immersive extended reality, based on significant performance improvements over 5G. New technology concepts that may be incorporated into 6G include native AI and the use of extremely high radio frequencies.

Samsung expects 6G commercialisation from 2028 and mass adoption from around 2030. The company's research unit views 6G as the technology platform enabling innovative services including immersive extended reality (XR), high-fidelity mobile holograms and digital replicas. The paper formulates three requirements for the technology, as well as a number of technology concepts that could be integrated with 6G.

The next generation of mobile technology has been in development for a few years. It was mentioned as early as 2017 by DARPA, the US Department of Defense's research organisation. The ITU started a post-5G research project in 2018 (Network 2030) and the University of Oulu (Finland) was first to host a 6G conference in 2019. China, Japan, the US and the EU have each already kicked off 6G projects.

Samsung established its Advanced Communications Research Centre for 6G in 2019. Its latest white paper follows a similar publication from NTT in January. While the companies are starting work on 6G, the new technology is still several years away. 5G is still in full development, with Release 16 just finalised and Release 17 expected by the end of 2021 at the earliest. 

Samsung's requirements for 6G are about performance (similar to the way 5G was conceived), architecture and trustworthiness.

  • Performance: Samsung raises the bar on 5G on a number of levels, including spectral efficiency (targeting a 2x improvement on 5G's ultimate goals), energy efficiency (also 2x), connection density (10x), peak data rate (50x to a maximum of 1,000 Gbps) and air latency (targeting a 90% reduction from 5G's goal of 1 millisecond to 100 microseconds).
  • Architecture. Here 6G is expected to resolve issues arising from the limited computing capabilities of mobile devices, to implement AI from the initial phase of technology development and to enable a flexible integration of new network entities.
  • Trustworthiness. From this perspective 6G needs to address security and privacy issues arising from the widespread use of user data and AI technology.

As much as 5G is being enhanced with a number of technology concepts (massive MIMO, network slicing, mobile edge computing, dynamic spectrum sharing), Samsung proposes a new set of concepts that may find their way into the 6G standard in one way or another. These include: 

  • The use of Terahertz spectrum.
  • Novel antenna technologies to enhance coverage of high-frequency band signals.
  • Advanced duplex technologies.
  • The evolution of network topology.
  • Spectrum sharing to increase the efficiency of frequency utilization.
  • The use of AI in wireless communication.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: ITU / NTT / Samsung
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Comments

Considering that new generation of mobile technology appears once in 10 years, it is a reasonable to expect 6G.in 2030. We live in very exciting times
P V Acharya @ 15/7/2020 - 14:19


Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

China Unicom, ZTE strike 6G partnership deal

Published 20 May 2020 11:56 CET | China
ZTE and China Unicom have signed a cooperation agreement on 6G. Based on China Unicom's network and service situation, the two ...

Docomo releases 6G white paper, to launch 6G service by 2030
Published 24 Jan 2020 10:32 CET | Japan
Japanese operator NTT Docomo has released a white paper on the 6G mobile communications system that the company aims to launch on ...

Rohde & Schwarz, Fraunhofer Institute test terahertz frequency band for 6G

Published 06 Nov 2019 16:46 CET | Germany
Rohde & Schwarz said that it has tested the terahertz (THz) frequency band for the use of 6G wireless mobile communications in ...

NI announces sub THz testbed for 6G research
Published 30 Sep 2019 10:46 CET | World
National Instruments (NI) announced a real-time sub THz software defined radio (SDR) for 6G research built on NI's mmWave ...

LG opens 6G research lab at KAIST
Published 28 Jan 2019 08:46 CET | Korea, Republic of
LG Electronics has announced that it will develop core technologies for 6G mobile networks in partnership with the Korea Advanced ...

China looks to launch 6G services by 2030
Published 20 Nov 2018 10:52 CET | China
According to Xin, China intends to commercially launch 6G services by 2030. He said 6G mobile networks could provide download ...





Related Info

China Unicom, ZTE strike 6G partnership deal
20 May | China | News
Docomo releases 6G white paper, to launch 6G service by 2030
24 Jan | Japan | News
Rohde & Schwarz, Fraunhofer Institute test terahertz frequency band for 6G
6 Nov 2019 | Germany | News
NI announces sub THz testbed for 6G research
30 Sep 2019 | World | News
LG opens 6G research lab at KAIST
28 Jan 2019 | Korea, Republic of | News
China looks to launch 6G services by 2030
20 Nov 2018 | China | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

15 Jul Tele2 Q2 2020
15 Jul Dtac Q2 2020
15 Jul Dixons Carphone FY results
15 Jul Xiaomi Ecosystem Product Launch
15 Jul Cogeco Q3 2020
15 Jul Report: Dutch Mobile Virtual Operators 2020 Q1 - Profile binder
15 Jul Profile: Simpel NL
16 Jul Doro Q2 2020
16 Jul Netflix Q2 2020
16 Jul Telenor Q2 2020
16 Jul Global Telco Fraud Summit
17 Jul Ericsson Q2 2020
17 Jul Telia Q2 2020
20 Jul Limelight Networks Q2 2020
20 Jul Technicolor EGM
21 Jul A1 Telekom Austria H1 2020
21 Jul Net Insight H1 2020
21 Jul Logitech fiscal Q1
21 Jul Calix Q2 2020
21 Jul Microsoft Inspire
22 Jul Nordic Entertainment Q2 2020
22 Jul Rogers Communications Q2 2020
22 Jul Netgear Q2 2020
22 Jul Microsoft fiscal Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now