Samsung issues 6G vision in new white paper

Samsung Research has published a 6G white paper, outlining the company's vision on the next generation of mobile technology. The paper describes Samsung's view of how 6G may be developed into the next mobile technology standard, with mass adoption expected from around 2030. The research group expects 6G to enable novel applications such as immersive extended reality, based on significant performance improvements over 5G. New technology concepts that may be incorporated into 6G include native AI and the use of extremely high radio frequencies.
Samsung expects 6G commercialisation from 2028 and mass adoption from around 2030. The company's research unit views 6G as the technology platform enabling innovative services including immersive extended reality (XR), high-fidelity mobile holograms and digital replicas. The paper formulates three requirements for the technology, as well as a number of technology concepts that could be integrated with 6G.
The next generation of mobile technology has been in development for a few years. It was mentioned as early as 2017 by DARPA, the US Department of Defense's research organisation. The ITU started a post-5G research project in 2018 (Network 2030) and the University of Oulu (Finland) was first to host a 6G conference in 2019. China, Japan, the US and the EU have each already kicked off 6G projects.
Samsung established its Advanced Communications Research Centre for 6G in 2019. Its latest white paper follows a similar publication from NTT in January. While the companies are starting work on 6G, the new technology is still several years away. 5G is still in full development, with Release 16 just finalised and Release 17 expected by the end of 2021 at the earliest.
Samsung's requirements for 6G are about performance (similar to the way 5G was conceived), architecture and trustworthiness.
As much as 5G is being enhanced with a number of technology concepts (massive MIMO, network slicing, mobile edge computing, dynamic spectrum sharing), Samsung proposes a new set of concepts that may find their way into the 6G standard in one way or another. These include:
