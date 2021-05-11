Edition: International
Samsung latest to pull out of in-person MWC Barcelona

Tuesday 11 May 2021 | 15:16 CET | News
Samsung Electronics has become the latest major company to withdraw as an in-person exhibitor at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, reports Reuters. The world's biggest handset maker took the decision for similar reasons to Google, Intel, Ericsson, Nokia, Sony, Facebook, Cisco and Oracle, namely ongoing concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic. "The health and safety of our employees, partners and customers is our number one priority," said the company.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: GSMA / Samsung
Countries: Spain
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

,

MWC

::: more

