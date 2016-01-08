Edition: International
Samsung net profit jumps 73% in Q2 on strong chip demand, steady mobile business

Thursday 29 July 2021 | 08:28 CET | News
Samsung Electronics reported second-quarter revenues up 20 percent year-on-year to KRW 63.67 trillion, driven by the strong market demand for memory and other semiconductor products as well as premium consumer electronics. This helped offset component shortages and supply chain problems affecting its smartphone business. Operating profit jumped 54 percent to KRW 12.57 trillion, and the company's net profit rose 73 percent to KRW 9.63 trillion.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Samsung
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

::: more

