Wireless

Samsung wins USD 6.6 bln order from Verizon for 5G telecom gear

Monday 7 September 2020 | 13:51 CET | News

Samsung Electronics announced it has secured a KRW 7.9 trillion (USD 6.6 billion) order to supply 5G telecommunications equipment to Verizon, the Nikkei reported. The deal paves the way for the South Korean company to expand its presence in the US as its Chinese rival, Huawei Technologies, remains locked out of the world's largest telecom market. 

Samsung's local unit Samsung Electronics America on 5 September signed the deal with Verizon Sourcing, a subsidiary of Verizon Communications, to offer network products for the wireless carrier through 2025. This includes providing, establishing and maintaining the company's 5G mobile telecom equipment. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Huawei / Samsung / Verizon Communications
Countries: United States
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Related

Verizon moves ahead with virtual RAN roll-out after successful tests
Published 26 Aug 2020 09:32 CET | United States
Verizon announced it has completed the first end-to-end fully virtualized 5G data session in the US. This technology milestone in ...

Samsung achieves 8.5 Gbps in test of latest mmWave active unit
Published 14 Apr 2020 17:20 CET | World
Samsung has claimed a new speed record of 8.5 Gbps over a 5G network using mmWave spectrum. The test involved 800 MHz of spectrum ...

Verizon launches first 5G mobile service in Chicago, Minneapolis
Published 04 Apr 2019 09:20 CET | United States
Verizon has confirmed the start of its 5G mobile service, in parts of Minneapolis and Chicago. The launch came a week ahead of ...

Samsung to provide CPE for Verizon 5G Home service

Published 14 Sep 2018 09:15 CET | United States
Samsung said it will provide Verizon's 5G Home service with equipment for customers in Los Angeles, Sacramento, Houston and ...

Verizon reaches multi-gigabit throughput over 5G NR and mmWave spectrum in Samsung lab
Published 13 Sep 2018 09:34 CET | United States
Verizon said it has reached multi-gigabit throughput over 3GPP 5G New radio (NR) and mmWave spectrum in the lab, together with ...

Samsung becomes Verizon LTE network supplier
Published 22 Feb 2018 17:18 CET | United States
Samsung Electronics announced it has been selected by Verizon to become a supplier for the US operator's LTE Open RAN. Samsung ...

Samsung concludes 5G tests with Verizon

Published 22 Feb 2016 17:40 CET | World
Samsung announced at Mobile World Congress that its networks division has concluded a series of successful mobile, fixed wireless ...





