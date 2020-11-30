Edition: International
Saudi Telecom CEO to step down in March 2021

Monday 30 November 2020 | 09:53 CET | News

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Saudi operator STC has resigned from his post after more than two years in his role. Nasser Al Nasser was appointed to head the company in 2018 and will be leaving his position on 28 March 2021, the operator said in a bourse filing. It said the board accepted his resignation on 28 November due to his personal circumstances. 

STC said the board has extended their appreciation to Al Nasser for his commitment during his tenure, adding that the nomination and remuneration committee will start searching for Al Nasser’s replacement.


 


Categories: General
Companies: STC
Countries: Saudi Arabia
