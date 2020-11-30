Saudi Telecom CEO to step down in March 2021

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Saudi operator STC has resigned from his post after more than two years in his role. Nasser Al Nasser was appointed to head the company in 2018 and will be leaving his position on 28 March 2021, the operator said in a bourse filing. It said the board accepted his resignation on 28 November due to his personal circumstances.
STC said the board has extended their appreciation to Al Nasser for his commitment during his tenure, adding that the nomination and remuneration committee will start searching for Al Nasser’s replacement.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions