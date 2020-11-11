Edition: International
SentinelOne raises nearly USD 1.3 billion in IPO

Wednesday 30 June 2021 | 10:52 CET | News
SentinelOne has priced its initial public offering of shares at USD 35 per share, above the already increased price range of USD 31-32. The company also increased the number of shares sold to 35 million due to strong demand. This brings the gross proceeds to USD 1.225 billion.

Categories: Internet / IT
Companies: SentinelOne
Countries: World
