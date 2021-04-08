Edition: International
Seven percent of US adults do not use internet

Thursday 8 April 2021 | 09:32 CET | News
Seven percent of US adults say they do not use the internet, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted from 25 January to 08 February. Internet non-adoption is linked to a number of demographic variables, but is strongly connected to age, with older Americans still one of the groups least likely to use the internet. At present, 25 percent of adults aged 65 and older report never going online, compared with much smaller shares of adults under the age of 65. 

Categories: Internet
Countries: United States
