SFR parent Altice to acquire French operator Coriolis

Monday 20 September 2021 | 11:27 CET | News
Altice France announced an exclusive agreement to acquire 100 percent of rival Coriolis, an independent telecom group with more than half a million customers. Under the terms of the deal, the total cash consideration consists of an upfront purchase price of EUR 298 million and a deferred cash consideration of EUR 117 million. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and should be completed in the first half of 2022.

Categories: General
Companies: Altice France / Coriolis / Coriolis Telecom / SFR
Countries: France
