Siminn picks Ericsson as 5G RAN supplier

Tuesday 4 May 2021 | 13:59 CET | News
Ericsson announced that Icelandic operator Siminn has it as a 5G radio access network (5G RAN) partner following successful trials. Siminn will use products from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio, including Ericsson Spectrum Sharing. The Icelandic company will deploy 5G on 3.5 GHz to 3.6 GHz mid-band spectrum to enable new opportunities in areas such as gaming, transport and manufacturing in particular.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ericsson / Siminn
Countries: Iceland
