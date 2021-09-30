Edition: International
Sinch agrees to buy Pathwire for USD 1.9 billion

Thursday 30 September 2021 | 09:58 CET | News
Sinch, a Swedish supplier of mobile customer engagement software, said it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire e-mail delivery platform Pathwire, including its Mailgun, Mailjet and Email on Acid products. Sinch will pay the sellers a cash consideration of USD 925 million and 51 million new shares in Sinch.

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Sinch
Countries: United States / World
