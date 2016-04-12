Edition: International
Sinch expands in US with Inteliquent acquisition for over USD 1 billion

Wednesday 17 February 2021 | 10:17 CET | News
US voice communications provider Inteliquent has announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Sinch, a supplier of mobile customer engagement software, for USD 1.14 billion cash. The transaction broadens Sinch's Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) offering and strengthens the company's position on the US market.

Categories: General
Companies: Inteliquent / Sinch
Countries: United States / World
