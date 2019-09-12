Edition: International
Wireless

Singapore, Apple partner on national health initiative using Apple Watch

Wednesday 16 September 2020 | 15:37 CET | News

The government of Singapore and Apple have partnered on the health initiative LumiHealth, a personalised programme to encourage healthy activity and behaviors using Apple Watch. The programme was designed by Singapore’s Health Promotion Board together with Apple as part of the country’s Smart Nation initiative, a national effort to leverage technology to deliver benefits to its citizens and businesses.

Created in collaboration with a team of physicians and public health experts, LumiHealth uses technology and behavioral insights to encourage Singaporeans to keep healthy and complete wellness challenges through their Apple Watch and iPhone. The LumiHealth app, designed with user privacy and security at its core, is available in the App Store for pre-order now, and the two-year programme will be offered from late October.

LumiHealth harnesses the power of Apple Watch to encourage and empower Singaporeans and residents to adopt healthy habits through personalised reminders, programmes, activity coaching, and incentives. Within the app, users travel through worlds with a friendly intergalactic explorer who guides them through tasks that are personalised based on their age, gender, and weight. They include weekly activity goals that can be met through not just walking, but also swimming, yoga, and other activities. 

LumiHealth also reminds users to go for health screenings and immunisations, and participate in wellness challenges that aim to improve sleep habits and mindfulness as well as encourage better food choices. By completing these goals and challenges, users help the intergalactic explorer get back home, all while being able to earn rewards worth up to SGD 380 over the two-year duration of the programme. An Apple Watch is necessary to participate, as is downloading the LumiHealth app from the App Store.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple
Countries: Singapore
This article is part of dossier

iPhone

::: more

