Singtel appoints Yuen as Group CEO, Chua to retire

Thursday 1 October 2020 | 09:42 CET | News
Singapore operator Singtel has announced that Chua Sock Koong has decided to retire as Group CEO, effective 1 January 2021. The Singtel board has appointed Yuen Kuan Moon to succeed her as the Group’s CEO. Yuen currently serves as CEO of Singtel’s Singapore Consumer Business and chief digital officer. He joined the Singtel Group in 1993. 

Yuen previously held leadership positions in marketing, business development and sales, at Telkomsel in Indonesia, before his appointment as CEO, Consumer Singapore in 2012. He has been appointed Group CEO designate and will assume the role of Group CEO following Chua’s retirement. Chua will continue to serve as senior advisor to the chairman to assist with the transition.


Categories: General
Companies: SingTel / Telkomsel
Countries: Singapore
