Wireless

Singtel, Grab apply for digital bank licence in Singapore

Monday 30 December 2019 | 11:52 CET | News

Singapore operator Singtel has applied for a digital full bank licence in Singapore with Grab, the provider of an app in Southeast Asia for ride-hailing transport services, food delivery and payment services. The companies will form a consortium, with Grab holding 60 percent and Singtel 40 percent. 

The companies said the digital bank will serve both individuals and SMEs.


