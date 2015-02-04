Edition: International
Singtel's Hooq Digital files for liquidation

Friday 27 March 2020 | 13:41 CET | News
Hooq Digital, 76.5 percent owned by Singapore operator Singtel, said it has filed for liquidation, the Singapore Business Times reported. Sony Pictures and Warner Bros Entertainment also have stakes in the joint venture, which failed to take off after launching five years ago. Hooq said the OTT video market has undergone significant structural changes since then.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: SingTel / Sony / Warner Bros
Countries: Singapore
This article is part of dossier

OTT

::: more

