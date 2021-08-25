Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

SK Telecom launches T Universe subscription packs with Amazon, Google, retail offers

Wednesday 25 August 2021 | 07:13 CET | News
South Korean operator SK Telecom has announced plans to expand into the subscription market and unveiled its new brand 'T Universe'. SK Telecom says its subscription brand name embodies the company's vision of creating a "subscription Platform for All", created in collaboration with partners ranging from SMEs and startups to global companies.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Companies: SK Telecom
Countries: Korea, Republic of
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Samsung tops 800,000 pre-orders for new foldable smartphones in South Korea - report
Published 24 Aug 2021 09:57 CET | Korea, Republic of
Pre-orders for Samsung's new foldable smartphones have topped 800,000 units in South Korea, Yonhap news agency reports, citing ...

Korea's One app store teams up with Microsoft for global expansion in 2022
Published 23 Aug 2021 13:48 CET | Korea, Republic of
One store, the South Korean app market operator, said it joined hands with Microsoft to create a global app market by next year. ...

SK Telecom to bring Ifland metaverse platform to 80 overseas markets by year-end
Published 19 Aug 2021 09:05 CET | World
After announcing the launch of Ifland last month, SK Telecom said it now wants to bring the metaverse platform to 80 overseas ...

SK Telecom plans 'aggressive' investment strategy at spin-off company SK Square
Published 17 Aug 2021 11:44 CET | Korea, Republic of
SK Telecom announced the name SK Square for the new company created through the planned spin-off of its non-telecom activities. ...

SK Telecom's Q2 profit jumps 84% on increased gains from SK Hynix
Published 11 Aug 2021 07:37 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator SK Telecom posted revenue of KRW 4.818 trillion for the second quarter of 2021, which represents an ...





Related Info

Samsung tops 800,000 pre-orders for new foldable smartphones in South Korea - report
24 Aug | Korea, Republic of | News
Korea's One app store teams up with Microsoft for global expansion in 2022
23 Aug | Korea, Republic of | News
SK Telecom to bring Ifland metaverse platform to 80 overseas markets by year-end
19 Aug | World | News
SK Telecom plans 'aggressive' investment strategy at spin-off company SK Square
17 Aug | Korea, Republic of | News
SK Telecom's Q2 profit jumps 84% on increased gains from SK Hynix
11 Aug | Korea, Republic of | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

25 Aug Aviat Networks fiscal Q4
25 Aug Xiaomi Q2 2021
25 Aug Sky Network Television FY results
25 Aug Gamescom
26 Aug Bouygues Telecom Q2 2021
26 Aug Dell Technologies fiscal Q2
26 Aug VMware fiscal Q2
27 Aug Salt Q2 2021
30 Aug Veon Q2 2021
30 Aug Zoom Video Communications Q2 2021
30 Aug Big 5G Event
31 Aug Siminn Q2 2021
01 Sep Syn Q2 results
01 Sep Smartone FY results
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now