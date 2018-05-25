Edition: International
Wireless

SK Telecom, Seoul govt to develop HD Map services for autonomous driving

Friday 24 May 2019 | 11:52 CET | News
SK Telecom and Seoul Metropolitan Government have agreed to jointly develop and verify HD Map technologies for autonomous driving. Under the terms of their agreement, SK Telecom and the Seoul Metropolitan Government will cooperate on the development of services for HD Map covering a total of 121 kilometers of public roads. These roads have been selected by Seoul’s Cooperative-Intelligent Transport System (C-ITS) project, by installing 5G Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to 1,600 buses and 100 taxis. The two parties also agreed to jointly develop an automated road infrastructure management system as well as advanced transportation safety services based on big data analytics. 

The C-ITS project led by the Seoul Metropolitan Government is designed to develop a transportation system infrastructure, including a 5G network and V2X system, on major roads of Seoul. In January this year, SK Telecom won a contract to deploy 5G infrastructure and services in the area.

A total of 1,700 units of 5G ADAS installed in buses and taxis will collect 124 different types of road/traffic information and transmit the data via 5G network to support real-time update of the HD map. 5G ADAS, installed in public transportation vehicles, are designed to support vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication. 

SK Telecom and the Seoul Government also plan to create an autonomous driving ecosystem by opening up related infrastructure such as HD map and data collected by 5G ADAS.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: SK Telecom
Countries: Korea, Republic of
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

