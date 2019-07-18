Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

SK Telecom tops 2 mln 5G subscribers, nearly 45% 5G market share in first year

Monday 30 March 2020 | 07:48 CET | News
South Korean operator SK Telecom has reached 2.22 million 5G subscribers and 44.7 percent 5G market share, according to a report from the Korean Ministry of Science and ICT released in January. SK Telecom commercially launched its 5G service on 3 April 2019. SK Telecom also reports it has created around 70 5G Clusters in key commercial districts and densely populated areas throughout the nation. To date, around 1 million customers visited SK Telecom's 5G Clusters to test 5G services such as 'Jump AR Zoo' and '5G LoL Park.'

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Amazon / Microsoft / SK Hynix / SK Telecom
Countries: Korea, Republic of
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

LTE

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

SK Telecom, Microsoft expand Project xCloud Preview in South Korea

Published 21 Jan 2020 06:44 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator SK Telecom and Microsoft have announced they will expand Project xCloud Preview on the local market, ...

KT to launch subscription-based 5G game streaming service with Ubitus
Published 22 Dec 2019 18:38 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator KT has announced plans to launch a 5G game streaming service on a subscription basis. KT will offer the ...

South Korea passes 4 million 5G subscribers milestone, to hit 5 mln 5G users by end-2019

Published 03 Dec 2019 09:52 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korea reached 4 million 5G mobile network subscribers in October, with the number expected to breach the 5 million mark by ...

SK Telecom expands VR business, opens 5G Virtual Social World
Published 19 Nov 2019 08:18 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator SK Telecom has announced plans to expand its VR business and ecosystem. The company has launched a 5G-based ...

South Korean 5G customers hit record 87,928 TB monthly data usage in September
Published 04 Nov 2019 07:26 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean 5G subscribers reached a record monthly data usage of 87,928 TB in September, Yonhap news agency reports, citing ...

SK Telecom unveils business strategy
Published 09 Sep 2019 12:12 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator SK Telecom has unveiled its new business strategy. This is based on three key areas, namely expansion of 5G ...

SK Telecom passes 1 million 5G subscribers milestone

Published 22 Aug 2019 08:57 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator SK Telecom announced it has passed the milestone of 1 million 5G subscribers in the first 140 days since ...

SK Telecom to build '5G Cluster' nationwide
Published 18 Jul 2019 16:10 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator SK Telecom has announced its strategy to build a '5G Cluster' nationwide. South Korea passed 1 million 5G ...





Related Info

SK Telecom, Microsoft expand Project xCloud Preview in South Korea
21 Jan | Korea, Republic of | News
KT to launch subscription-based 5G game streaming service with Ubitus
22 Dec 2019 | Korea, Republic of | News
South Korea passes 4 million 5G subscribers milestone, to hit 5 mln 5G users by end-2019
3 Dec 2019 | Korea, Republic of | News
SK Telecom expands VR business, opens 5G Virtual Social World
19 Nov 2019 | Korea, Republic of | News
South Korean 5G customers hit record 87,928 TB monthly data usage in September
4 Nov 2019 | Korea, Republic of | News
SK Telecom unveils business strategy
9 Sep 2019 | Korea, Republic of | News
SK Telecom passes 1 million 5G subscribers milestone
22 Aug 2019 | Korea, Republic of | News
SK Telecom to build '5G Cluster' nationwide
18 Jul 2019 | Korea, Republic of | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

31 Mar Lyse FY results
31 Mar BlackBerry fiscal Q4
31 Mar Xiaomi FY results
31 Mar Huawei FY results
31 Mar Ericsson AGM
31 Mar Proximus strategy update
31 Mar FCC meeting
01 Apr Berec stakeholder forum
01 Apr Report: Telecom Business Market Insight 2019 Q4
02 Apr Telia AGM
06 Apr Seachange fiscal Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now