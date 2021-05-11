Edition: International
SK Telecom's Q1 revenue grows 7% on ICT business expansion, profit jumps nearly 87%

Tuesday 11 May 2021 | 06:43 CET | News
SK Telecom posted revenue of KRW 4.781 trillion for the first quarter of 2021, which represents an increase of 7.4 percent year-on-year. Operating income jumped 9 percent to KRW 388.8 billion. Revenue and operating income growth was mainly boosted by the expansion of SK Telecom's New ICT businesses, including Media, Safety & Care (formerly Security) and Commerce. First-quarter net income jumped 86.9 percent year-on-year to KRW 572 billion, following increased equity gains from the SK Hynix subsidiary.

Categories: General
Companies: SK Broadband / SK Hynix / SK Telecom / T-broad
Countries: Korea, Republic of
