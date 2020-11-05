SK Telecom's Q3 profit jumps more than 44% on equity gains from SK Hynix unit

South Korean operator SK Telecom posted revenue of KRW 4.73 trillion for the third quarter of 2020, which represents an increase of 3.7 percent year-on-year. Operating income reached KRW 361.5 billion, growing by 19.7 percent in the period. Growth was mainly boosted by improved performance of SK Telecom’s mobile communication business and steep growth of its new businesses, the company said. Net income jumped 44.2 percent year-on-year, boosted by increased equity method gains from SK Hynix.
SK Telecom’s new businesses, including media, security and commerce, generated combined total revenue of KRW 1.527 trillion, which represents a growth of 18.9 percent year-on-year, as they each achieved a two-digit year-on-year revenue growth, the company said. Their combined total operating income topped KRW 100 billion for the first time, backed by a 40.3 percent year-on-year growth.
SK Telecom’s media business reached revenues of KRW 966.8 billion in this year’s third quarter, up 20.3 percent year-on-year, affected by the growth of the IPTV business and SK Broadband’s merger with T-broad. SK Broadband ended September with 8.5 million paid IPTV subscribers, following 129,000 net subscriber adds in the third quarter.
The company’s security business ADT Caps and SK Infosec posted a quarterly revenue of KRW 353.3 billion, up 15.5 percent year-on-year. SK Telecom’s commerce businesses 11st and SK Stoa reported KRW 206.6 billion in revenue for the third quarter, expanding by 18.7 percent year-on-year.
SK Telecom’s revenue for its mobile communication business increased by 1 percent year-on-year to KRW 2.941 trillion. The operator ended September with 4.26 million 5G subscribers.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions