Sky, Comcast ready to launch own smart TVs - report

Tuesday 21 September 2021 | 10:18 CET | News
Sky is planning to launch its own smart TVs, the Financial Times reports citing people familiar with the matter. The new product could be announced as soon as October, when the pay-TV provider has sent out invites for an event with the media. 

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Comcast / Hisense / Sky
Countries: Europe / United States
