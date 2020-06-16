Edition: International
Sky Italia's fibre service available in over 2,000 cities, to launch in rural areas

Wednesday 16 June 2021 | 09:10 CET | News
Satellite broadcaster Sky Italia said it has extended the coverage of its 'Sky Wifi' fixed broadband service to over 2,000 cities on the first year anniversary of its launch. The service was initially rolled out in June 2020 on the Open Fiber FTTH network in 26 cities for Sky subscribers only. It's now available across the country as well as in areas covered by Fastweb's FTTC (fibre and copper) network, and the company announced that it will be extended to underserved "white areas" connected to Open Fiber's infrastructure before the end of the year, reaching over 60 percent of Italian

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Fastweb / Open Fiber / Sky Italia
Countries: Italy
