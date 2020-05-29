Sky Sports makes 25 live Premier League available free-to-air as season resumes

Sky has announced that it will make 25 Premier League football games available free-to-air in the UK, including Everton v Liverpool on the opening weekend, when the season restarts on 17 June.
Sky will show a total of 64 lives games from the provisional re-start date of 17 June, of which 39 will be live exclusively for subscribers to the Sky Sports platform. It will also make 25 games available through its free-to-air 'Pick' channel and simulcast on Sky Sports. The restart of live games will be supported by the new launch of new Sky Sports digital features to provide fans with a more immersive experience and to share moments live with friends and family on virtual platforms.
